2 hours ago

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said it will soon initiate steps to look into recent allegations by politician Kennedy Agyapong against some pastors in Ghana.

Responding to a series of questions posed by GhanaWeb in the wake of Mr Agyapong’s stated crusade against religious leaders he claims are duping many Ghanaians, Public Relations Officer for the CID in Accra, DSP Juliana Obeng, told GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 18, 2020, that the Department is also considering suggestions for police protection for the Assin Central Member of Parliament.

DSP Obeng was, however, tight-lipped about when the CID will begin looking into the allegations and how the department intends to go about it.

Security expert, Mr Adam Bona, earlier this week called on the CID to take immediate steps to authenticate the veracity of some of Mr Agyapong’s allegations.

He said it would be prudent for the police to take a keen interest in the evidence Mr Agyapong says he has gathered against some of these so-called fake pastors.

The security expert also urged the security agencies to provide protection for the politician following his claim that assassins have been hired to take his life.

Mr Agyapong started his campaign by taking on the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim and broadcasting videotapes he said are evidence of the pastor’s double life and criminal activities.

Some of Mr Agyapong’s revelations have resulted in a charge of the publication of false news and forgery of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, (1960) (ACT 29) respectively against Mr Bishop Daniel Obinim.

He was remanded briefly but has since been released on bail.

Recently, Mr Agyapong has taken on the leader of another church, the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, claiming he has evidence to prove some of his prophecies are fake.

Mr Agyapong has alleged that Prophet Gaisie masterminded the death of some prominent people in his bid to make sure his prophecies come to pass.

DSP Juliana Obeng told GhanaWeb that she has not been cleared to comment on the specific allegations by Mr Agyapong and how they affect the CID’s work, however, she promised that they are of interest to the CID.

Ghanaweb