Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), a government-backed anti-corruption initiative.

In a suit filed on September 24, 2025, Kuranchie invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 2(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution and Rule 45 of the Supreme Court Rules (C.I. 16). The Attorney-General is named as the sole defendant in the case.

Kuranchie argues that ORAL, tasked with investigating and recovering assets from current and former government officials, operates without any legal or constitutional mandate. He contends that the initiative’s investigations, decisions, reports, and subsequent prosecutions are all unconstitutional.

The veteran journalist is seeking a number of declarations and orders, including:



A declaration that all reports, decisions, investigations, and conclusions made by ORAL are unconstitutional and therefore null and void;

A declaration that all prosecutions arising from ORAL’s activities are unconstitutional;

An order directing the Attorney-General to suspend all legal and administrative actions related to ORAL until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict;

An order for a full audit of public funds allocated to ORAL since its inception; and

An order to surcharge individuals involved in the initiative for any unjustified government expenditure uncovered by the audit.

Under Supreme Court rules, the Attorney-General is required to respond to the writ within 14 days of being served.