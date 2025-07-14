7 hours ago

Kenya has officially eliminated visa requirements for citizens of most African and Caribbean countries, including Ghana, as part of sweeping reforms aimed at enhancing regional integration and boosting tourism.

Under the new policy, travelers from eligible nations no longer need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), fill out lengthy forms, or pay visa fees. They can now enter Kenya freely upon arrival at the border.

However, the policy excludes nationals of Libya and Somalia, which the Kenyan government has classified as security concerns.

According to the directive, African visitors are allowed to stay in Kenya for up to two months, while citizens of East African Community (EAC) member states may remain for up to six months under existing free movement protocols.

Kenya’s Cabinet said the move aligns with the country’s open skies policy and is designed to stimulate tourism growth and enhance intra-African connectivity.

President William Ruto emphasized that simplifying entry processes will promote cross-border movement, strengthen continental unity, and deepen Kenya’s diplomatic and economic ties across Africa and the Caribbean.

In an earlier statement issued in January 2025, the government also announced plans to roll out additional measures to make travel even more seamless for visitors.