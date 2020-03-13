Kenya's government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna announced a ban on Thursday of all non-essential travel by public servants and advised citizens not to travel to avoid contracting coronavirus.
Mr Oguna also said the government was still implementing a self-isolation requirement for Kenyans and other travellers arriving from affected countries.
He said the new directives were issued after President Uhuru Kenyatta had met the committee established to co-ordinate preparations for the possible spread of coronavirus.
Here is the government spokesperson's statement:
Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday. The patient is a woman who had travelled home from the US last week.
