2 hours ago

Kenya's government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna announced a ban on Thursday of all non-essential travel by public servants and advised citizens not to travel to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Mr Oguna also said the government was still implementing a self-isolation requirement for Kenyans and other travellers arriving from affected countries.

He said the new directives were issued after President Uhuru Kenyatta had met the committee established to co-ordinate preparations for the possible spread of coronavirus.

Here is the government spokesperson's statement:

Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday. The patient is a woman who had travelled home from the US last week.