5 hours ago

Kenya has emulated Ghana and has now joined the growing trend of African Central Bank's buying gold to boost their reserves and curb the over reliance on foreign exchange and free fall of local currencies.

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia proposed the idea for Ghana, and 3 years ago, the government announced that the Bank of Ghana would be buying gold to build the nation's reserves, in a move to curb the over reliance on foreign exchange, control prices of fuel products, help stabilise the Cedi and to generally boost economic growth.

Ghana's gold reserves has since been significantly boosted from a meagre 7 tonnes at the start of the programme to over 30 tonnes now, with a number of African countries now emulating Ghana's success story.

The latest country to do so is Kenya, which plans to also buy gold to diversify its reserves, and has already held talks with the Bank of England on topics including bullion storage.

In several reports, including one by Bloomberg, the country's central bank governor said the plan to incorporate gold, is to help diversify Kenya's foreign reserves, which will help control the fall of the local currency, the Kenyan Shilling.

The strategy, the report said, is also part of Kenya's effort to reduce reliance on the US Dollar and generally boost economic stability.

Kenya is already looking forward to an improved gold reserve, just as Ghana has, and have held discussion with the Bank of England on helping with storage facilities.

“We’ve talked to the Bank of England and other banks to see how we go about it, where it will be stored, those kinds of things,” Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge said in an interview in Washington.

“I’m hoping that we can do it as soon as is practical because we’re ready to move.”

Given the rapid rise in gold prices this year, Kenya is hoping it can also benefit, despite joining the table late.

"Those who got in early have made a killing,” Thugge stated..

“Those who get in late can also be killed. So it’s important that we hold a level where, should there be a reversal in the price of gold, it doesn’t really have a huge impact on our holdings,” he added.

Other African countries which have emulated the Ghanaian lead include Zambia, Uganda, Rwanda, with many others, including Nigeria set to follow, especially after the African Development Bank recommended the policy to African countries this year.