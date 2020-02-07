32 minutes ago

Post-mortem results show that six of the 14 schoolchildren who died in a stampede in western Kenya had suffocated.

Pathologist Dickson Mchana says his team is still investigating the cause of death for the other eight children who died in the crush at Kakamega Primary School on Monday evening.

"We are racing against time to finalise the post-mortems and prepare the bodies for collection by the families for a requiem mass to be held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega," Dr Mchana added.

Police officers are still investigating the incident in which 14 pupils died and 39 others were injured.

They have recorded statements from teachers, pupils and other witnesses to establish what triggered the commotion.

Two of the pupils are still receiving medical treatment at the Kakamega Referral Hospital.

Education minister George Magoha closed the school until Tuesday next week, which has since been declared a national holiday to mourn the death of former President Daniel arap Moi.