Kenya’s health minister has suspended all public gatherings over rising Covid-19 cases.

Mutahi Kagwe said all public meetings planned for the next 30 days should be held virtually or cancelled.

The country has in recent days recorded an increased number of coronavirus cases.

Mr Kagwe urged Kenyans – including those who have been vaccinated – not to let their guard down.

Employers have been directed to allow for remote working except for those providing essential services.

The nationwide night curfew of 22:00 to 04:00 local time will now be strictly enforced by the police.

Worship places have been directed to strictly enforce the guidelines of a third of capacity with social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.

The minister said hospitals in the capital Nairobi are “stretched out”.

He advised Kenyans against self-medicating adding that several deaths had been recorded because of that.

Kenya has recorded more than 200,000 coronavirus cases with more than 1,000 reported on Wednesday alone.

Source: bbc