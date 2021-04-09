2 hours ago

A journalist working with Kenya’s state broadcaster was shot dead at her home in the outcasts of the capital Nairobi.

Two gunmen entered Betty Barasa’s home as she was driving in from work on Wednesday evening.

They ordered her husband and children to lie on the ground and one of the gunmen took Ms Barasa to her bedroom.

The family later heard two gunshots and the gunman walked out of the bedroom and left with the other one.

Police in Ngong area say Ms Barasa succumbed to injuries to her head.

The motive for her killing remains unclear.

The media council has condemned the killing and called for a speedy investigation.

Source: BBC