3 hours ago

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has called off protests planned for Monday to allow for bipartisan discussions on the formation of the country’s electoral commission.

Mr Odinga spoke an hour after President William Ruto asked him to call them off and allow for dialogue.

The opposition has been protesting twice a week against the cost of living, the formation of a new electoral commission and questioning the president’s election last year.

President Ruto has agreed to one demand and proposed a bi-partisan engagement in parliament on the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

But his statement did not mention the cost of living. He also asked Mr Odinga to respect the constitution and the Supreme Court, which validated his election last year.

In his speech, Mr Odinga acknowledged the president’s calls for dialogue and described Mr Ruto’s statement as important.

But he warned that protests would resume within one week if the talks did not bear fruit.

Source: citifmonline