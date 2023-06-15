2 days ago

Former Ghanaian forward Ransford Osei recently revealed that his aspirations of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid were abruptly shattered when his former club rejected an offer from the prestigious club.

Osei, who achieved fame as a member of Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup-winning team, disclosed that Kessben, his club at the time, demanded a higher sum of money from Real Madrid, thus hindering his potential move.

Following his impressive performances in the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea, Osei caught the attention of numerous top European clubs, including Real Madrid.

"After the World Cup, I was wanted by all the big clubs. I remember an offer from Real Madrid came," Osei revealed in an interview with King Jersey TV.

"Both myself and Daniel Opare were offered deals, but Kessben claimed that Real Madrid's offer was insufficient compared to another club's one million-dollar offer. Opare eventually moved, but I didn't."

Osei also mentioned a brief stint at Manchester City, where he spent three months while they worked on arranging his work permit. However, due to a requirement that players must have featured in 75 percent of matches for the Ghana national team (Black Stars) to obtain a work permit, he encountered difficulties securing one and eventually departed for Israel.

Now 33 years old, Osei retired from professional football in 2019, with his last club being Lithuanian outfit FK Palanga. Over the course of his career, he had the opportunity to play for notable teams such as Maccabi Haifa, FC Twente, and Polokwane City FC.

Despite the setback he experienced in his pursuit of joining Real Madrid, Osei's talent and contributions to Ghana's youth teams remain noteworthy, making him a respected figure in Ghanaian football history.