3 hours ago

The Ketu North legislator and Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has lost his wife, the NDC Volta regional communication officer has confirmed.

Fortune Abla Fugah who works at the Akatsi South District Education Directorate died on Thursday evening at the Ketu South District Hospital in the Volta region.

According to reports, she has been going for regular health check-ups for a condition that has not been made public.

Yesterday started as a normal day for the deceased who was seen driving in town during the day.

Later in the afternoon, Madam Fugah drove herself to the hospital for one of her check-up session but she was later reported dead.

Only last week, she hosted the Volta MP Caucus to a party.

myjoyonline