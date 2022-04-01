14 minutes ago

As part of preparations for the commencement of the upcoming Volta Regional Beach Soccer League, the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) met the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South Municipality, Maxwell Lugudor in Aflao, in the Volta Region.

The meeting was aimed at officially informing the MCEs in the coastal areas about the maiden regional Beach Soccer League scheduled to start this year.

The VRFA delegation includes the Chairman, Daniel Agbogah, Regional Secretary Promise Ahiagba, Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, Dzidodo Reuben Adjahoe, and Ketu District Football Association DFA) Chairman and member of the Beach Soccer Committee, Barson Foli.

The RFA Chairman, Daniel Agbogah noted that the success and development of Beach Soccer in the coastal areas of the region can only be made possible if stakeholders and leaders champion it.

The Regional FA Boss appealed to the Ketu South MCE, Maxwell Lugudor to lead and front the maiden edition which would kickstart in Aflao.

“ In Ghana when Beach Soccer is mentioned, it is the Volta Region”

“If we dont handle what we have with care, it can slip from us, in order not to watch it slip away from us we want you to front the success of Beach Soccer in our region,” Daniel Agbogah said.

The MCE of Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor, who was excited about the start of the maiden event in his municipality, pledged his support for the league.

“I am grateful that you are here today, this is a great initiative and I am ready to support you anytime and help create links that will see to the success of Beach Soccer in the Ketu Municipality and other coastal areas.” Hon. Maxwell Lugudor said.



The Regional FA team also toured two potential Arenas South Beach Resort and the Pledge Beach for the upcoming League.

An inspection team will soon commence work to approve venues for the maiden Beach Soccer League.

The RFA is hopeful to have a successful partnership with stakeholders in the sport and will schedule another meeting with the MCE of Keta and DCE of Anloga.

Source: Tilda Acorlor