48 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region, Maxwell Lugudor, says the Assembly is working with traditional authorities to provide temporary accommodation for persons affected by the recent floods in the area.

The flooding, which resulted from three weeks of continuous downpour, has caused destruction to several homes and cut off several parts of the community from social amenities.

Schools have subsequently been closed to ensure the safety of students.

Speaking to Citi News, the MCE said affected residents have been encouraged to seek refuge with relatives while temporary accommodations are being worked on.

“What is happening is very unexpected and we didn’t prepare any place for the students to stay. I have spoken to some of the chiefs in the area to find places for them to stay, and in the meantime, we are advising those who have relatives nearby to stay with them while we work on something as soon as possible.”

The regional director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ivy Amewuga, also said her outfit will soon provide necessary relief items to the victims.

“We are going to send some reports to the headquarters operations team even before we get to Ho from here, and I have already informed the headquarters of what is happening. So definitely they are also on standby, and so some relief items will be made available to those who need them.”

Source: citifmonline