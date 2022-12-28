2 hours ago

The Ketu South Municipal Security Council has placed a temporary on economic activities including fishing and human activities in the Denu -Torkor Lagoon (Adafienu concession).

A statement signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Maxwell .K. Lugudor, said the decision was arrived at an emergency Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meeting held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

“The ban has been necessitated by the recent drowning of a seventy-seven (77) year old woman, who preliminary investigations revealed that she got drowned in the lagoon near Laklevikope. According to family sources, the woman in question has an underlying medical condition that causes her to leave home unannounced until a search is mounted for her. This situation continued until her lifeless body was found on the 26th of December 2022 in the lagoon near Laklevikope which lies outside the zone where the dikes were created by the Seven Seas Salt Ltd,” the statement explained.

The statement advised the public “to stay away from conducting any fishing or human activity in the lagoon until such is sanctioned by the Municipal Security Council of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly”.

The statement warned that a joint security force would be on the hunt for any individual or group who would be caught violating this order.

Source: citifmonline