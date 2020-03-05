1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has rescind his earlier plans to continue plying his trade at Turkish side Beşiktaş following the Turkish Football Associated decision to continue the league amid the COVID-19 scare.

Boateng requested had given Besiktas the option of automatic contract extension if he played in 10 games in 45 minutes.

But the the 33-year-old has dismantled that assertion and wants to leave due to the Federation's decision to keep the league competition running.

He has held private meeting with the club's management over his decision to leave the country as soon as possible.

Turkey has so far reported 191 positive virus cases with two deaths.

Besiktas seem to be the victim of mass player rejection following the pandemic as more players have opted to leave the country.

Saying that he wanted to play for at least another year before, Atiba informed the management that he decided to return to Canada with his family at the end of the season. Elneny, who said he wanted to stay in Beşiktaş if he had previously agreed with Arsenal, gave up this idea.

Karius, who said that he would terminate his contract with Liverpool one-sided and stay in Beşiktaş for a while before the management wanted, forgot this idea. Jeremain Lens, who did not think of leaving despite all the pressures of the management, dismissed his opinion. The club conveyed what he was looking for to the management. Likewise, Adem Ljajic , Güven Yaçın and Domagoj Vida conveyed to the management that they do not want to continue next season.

But the Black and Whites issued a statement on the situation urging players and fans to remain calm.

"This virus has spread to almost every part of the world. The World Health Organization said this was a global epidemic. Where will you go, even if you want to take leave? The flights are currently stopped. Turkey also one of the most reliable country for the moment on this issue. Our state is taking the necessary measures. Nobody panic. Not only you, other players, other teams and we are also worried. We must be calm first.