1 hour ago

Kevin Prince Boateng has reportedly offered to stay with Besiktas until the end of the league season, despite his contact near to an in June 30th.

The Turkish league is on suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has torn through Europe.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who joined Besiktas on loan from the Italian team Fiorentina for 6 months, reported to the management that he would not leave the team until the end of the league.

The former Milan player has therefore asked the management to resolve the technical aspect of the business if the leagues dropped to July despite the end of his contract at the end of June.

Yıldız also demanded that the decision on the future of the player be made at the end of the league.

It is known that the 33-year-old player wants to stay in Beşiktaş in the coming years.