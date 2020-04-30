1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has urged AC Milan to keep 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying the Swedish can make a "difference".

Boateng and Ibrahimovic were teammates at Milan under manager Maslimiliano Alegri.

"Milan should keep him on the team, because he knows how to make a difference," Boateng said.

Boateng recounted a great friendship with Ibrahimovic who later moved to Barcelona.

He said it was easy playing with Ibrahimovic in team.

"It was very easy to play with him because he gave me a lot of trust, he threw the balls I dreamed of," Boateng' said.

"He was a great friend.For example, if he did not get the ball well or missed a goal, he would criticize everyone, but he did the right thing."