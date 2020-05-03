1 hour ago

Wife of Besiktas forward Kevin Prince Boateng says having sex so often does not make her a "nymphomaniac".

Melissa Shatta's pronouncement comes in defence of her 2012 claim that she had more sex with the Ghanaian star.

She discussed her sex life with the player and currently Kevin Prince Boateng and Melissa are expecting their second child.

Shatta in 2012 made a confession that surprised many and went around the world, when he blamed his husband's recurring injuries on frequent sex.

"The reason he is always injured is because we have sex seven to ten times a week," quotes mediotiempo.com.

Boateng, born in Germany and of Ghanaian origin, is popular for being married to the Italian-American model Melissa Satta, who in

While they wait for their second child, Melissa gave an interview to the Italian media Gazzetta dello Sport where she made some statements related to that 2012 confession.

She denies being a nymphomaniac despite her claim that: "I hate foreplay, I want to get straight to the point. My favourite position is on top so I can take control," a statement that created huge headline at the time.

"Just because we have sex so often doesn't make me a nymphomaniac," the mother of one now says.

The couple married in 2016 in the Italian town of Porto Cervo.

However, when the player joined the ranks of FC Barcelona in 2018, the relationship between them ended.

A year later, Melissa and Kevin Prince were back together.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is well remembered for having played for teams like AC Milan or Barcelona.

He currently plays in the Turkish Super League with Besiktas.

Besiktas footballer Kevin Prince Boateng is in these quarantine days with his wife, model Melissa Satta and son Jermaine-Prince.

With them he tries to carry out normal normal life ’and that is why, in addition to training, he has set up this makeshift club in his own house.