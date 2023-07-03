13 minutes ago

The 2023 edition of the KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U-17 Championship will take place from Saturday, July 21 - Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The off season competition scheduled for Kumasi is meant to bring together, the best U-17 players from their Juvenile competitions to represent their regions.

This is another version of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter club champions League that was introduced two seasons ago.

Desidero FC and Great Corinthians FC came out victorious in the last two editions of the tournament.