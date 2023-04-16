3 hours ago

On April 14, 2023, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, it was an exhilarating experience as the KGL Foundation held its first-ever annual fundraiser and gala.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, prominent was Her Excellency Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, who served as the special guest of honour and delivered a stirring speech.

The chairperson of the event was none other than His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Okuapemhene, who radiated regal elegance as he addressed the audience. Nana Bafffour Owusu Bediako, Asante Akyem Domeabramanhene, represented the revered Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and captivated the audience with his inspiring words.

The CEO of KGL Foundation, Mr. Elliot Dadey, welcomed the guests with an insightful address that set the tone for the evening. He spoke passionately about the foundation’s mission to make a positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged in Ghana and beyond, and expressed his gratitude to all the attendees for their unwavering support.

Adding to the sense of occasion, the Group Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr. Alex Dadey, took the stage and delivered a warm speech. He spoke about the importance of corporate social responsibility and how the KGL Group is committed to giving back to the community through KGL Foundation’s initiatives. His words resonated with the audience, igniting a sense of purpose and determination to contribute to the foundation’s cause.

The event was attended by esteemed members of the Diplomatic Corps, Diasporans, and representatives from corporate Ghana. They demonstrated their solidarity with the foundation’s noble mission. The presence of the current winner of Miss Ghana UK and the organizers of the pageant added a touch of glamour to the evening, throwing the spotlight on the foundation’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the speech delivered by our special guest of honour, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana. Her Excellency Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo inspired the audience with her unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes and her call to action for all stakeholders to join hands in creating a better future for the less fortunate. The Okuapemhene, His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, delivered a moving speech, underscoring the importance of unity and collaboration in driving positive change in society. Nana Bafffour Owusu Bediako, representing the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, conveyed the revered king’s blessings and support for the KGL Foundation’s philanthropic efforts.

The evening was not just about speeches, but also featured captivating performances, exquisite dining, and an auction of carefully curated items to raise funds for the foundation’s initiatives. The event was a resounding success, with generous donations pouring in from individuals and corporate entities alike, demonstrating the collective commitment to making a difference in the lives of the underprivileged.

As the night came to a close, the air was filled with a palpable sense of hope and determination. The KGL Foundation’s inaugural fundraiser and gala had not only raised funds to support its noble cause but had also ignited a spark of inspiration and motivation among all attendees to do their part in creating a more equitable and compassionate world.

In conclusion, the KGL Foundation’s first annual fundraiser and gala was a unique and powerful event that brought together influential personalities, philanthropists, and changemakers to rally behind a common cause.

Source: citifmonline