President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has officially opened the KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League.

The opening ceremony which took place at the Madina Astro Turf on Monday, December 06, brought together representatives of the 12 competing clubs, Products of the Catch Them Refereeing policy and other football enthusiasts.

President Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council Member Samuel Anim Addo, Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Kudjoe Fianoo Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association and Vice Chairman of the U-17 Inter Club Champions League Local Organizing Committee.

Others included former Ghana Internationals Anthony Baffoe and Augustine Arhinful. LOC Members Michael Fiaduse, Waisu Ali Mohammed, Sulley Sheriff and Eugene Gyaquaye were all present.

The KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League kicked off on Monday with Greater Accra Regional Champions Desidero Football Academy defeating Northern Regional Champions Tamale Great Eagles 2-1 in the first match of the Tournament.

The competition will run from Monday, December 6 – Tuesday, December 21, 2021.