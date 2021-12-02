4 hours ago

Top Rankers FC is a juvenile Football Club based in Buokrom in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region. The Club has categories ranging from U-10 to U-17 with the U-17 side competing in the District and Regional championships.

Top Rankers FC won the 2021 Municipal KMA Cup before finishing behind Royal Sporting Club in the 2021 Ashanti Regional U-17 Championship.

With Ashanti Region given two slots, Top Rankers Football Club will get the chance to compete in the maiden edition of the KGL U-20 Inter Club Champions League which kicks off on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Accra.

Top Rankers have produced a number of budding talents who ply their trade both home and abroad. Some of the notable names include Richard Boadu (Asante Kotoko), Benjamin Tweneboah (Aduana FC), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Daniel Kordie (Hearts of Oak), Ronald Frimpong (Real Tamale United) and Alex Ofosu (FC Djoliba).