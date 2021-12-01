26 minutes ago

Diamond Babies Football Club will represent the Volta Region in the 2021 KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League which kicks off on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Accra.

The Diamond Babies is a juvenile team of the Diamond Star FC. The Club was established in 2004 by Mr. Muniru Baba who is still the Head coach.

The team was established to help develop the talents in the Kpando municipality especially Torkor Community.

The team has developed many players who play in professional Leagues in Ghana. Currently, some of the products of this club play in Division One, while others ply their trade abroad. Diamond Babies have had a flourishing year after winning the Municipal League and the Volta Regional U-17 competition.

They will aim to finish the year on a high by winning the first edition of the KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League.