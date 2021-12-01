2 hours ago

The 2021 KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League will kick off on Monday, December 6, 2021 in Accra.

Twelve U-17 Clubs drawn from across the country will converge in Accra to compete for honours in the maiden edition which will bring together Champions of the 10 Regions with Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions given two slots each.

Tamale Great Eagles, Wa Yassin Colts, Boison Colts, Desidero Football Academy & Mal Football Club, Royal Sporting Club & Top Rankers Football Club, Diamond Babies, Action Boys Football Club, Beaver Soccer Academy, St. Anthony SC and a yet to be declared Champions from the Western Region will compete in the Tournament.

The McDan La Town Park and the Madina Astro Turf have been selected to host the matches which are scheduled from 6-21 December, 2021.