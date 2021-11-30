1 hour ago

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League Daniel McKorley has volunteered to sponsor each participating club with two sets of jerseys for the tournament.

Mr. McKorley made this known on Monday, November 29, 2021. As a result, each of the 12 participating clubs will receive 30 sets of branded jerseys for players and officials who will compete in the Juvenile competition.

In all, 24 sets of jerseys shall be made available to the clubs for the maiden edition of the KGL Inter Clubs Champions League which commences on Monday, December 6, 2021.

As Chairman of the LOC, Mr. McKorley – a Ghanaian Business magnate, founder and CEO of the McDan Group of Companies is expected to bring his rich vein of experience on board to make the tournament a success.

The Tournament which will end on Tuesday, December 21, will be played at the McDan La Town Park and Madina Astro Turf respectively.