2 hours ago

The public is hereby informed that the 10 Regional Football Associations have declared their champion(s)/representative(s) for the KGL U-17 Inter-Clubs Champions League.

The competition which kicks off on Monday, December 6, 2021 will feature Champions from the ten Regional Football Associations with Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions granted two slots each.

The 12 competing teams are to submit their Logos and group pictures to the GFA via info@ghanafa.org or frederick.boakye@ghanafa.org latest by noon (12 pm) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The Regional Champions are listed below:



Northern - Tamale Great Eagles



Upper West - Wa Yassin Colts



Upper East - Boison Colts



Greater Accra - Desidero Football Academy & Mal Football Club



Ashanti - Royal Sporting Club & Top Rankers Football Club



Volta - Diamond Babies, Koando Torkor



Eastern Region - Action Boys Football Club



Central Region - Beaver Soccer Academy



Brong Ahafo - St. Anthony SC



Western Region - yet to submit champions

The 2021 KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League will commence on Monday, December 6 and end on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The Madina Astro Turf and McDan La Town Park have been selected to host the Tournament.