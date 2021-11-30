The public is hereby informed that the 10 Regional Football Associations have declared their champion(s)/representative(s) for the KGL U-17 Inter-Clubs Champions League.
The competition which kicks off on Monday, December 6, 2021 will feature Champions from the ten Regional Football Associations with Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions granted two slots each.
The 12 competing teams are to submit their Logos and group pictures to the GFA via info@ghanafa.org or frederick.boakye@ghanafa.org latest by noon (12 pm) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
The Regional Champions are listed below:
- Northern - Tamale Great Eagles
- Upper West - Wa Yassin Colts
- Upper East - Boison Colts
- Greater Accra - Desidero Football Academy & Mal Football Club
- Ashanti - Royal Sporting Club & Top Rankers Football Club
- Volta - Diamond Babies, Koando Torkor
- Eastern Region - Action Boys Football Club
- Central Region - Beaver Soccer Academy
- Brong Ahafo - St. Anthony SC
- Western Region - yet to submit champions
The 2021 KGL U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League will commence on Monday, December 6 and end on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The Madina Astro Turf and McDan La Town Park have been selected to host the Tournament.
Comments