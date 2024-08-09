1 hour ago

Northern Region star Musah Ahmed Sharafadeen shared the 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship Golden Boot with two other players after finishing the Championship with six goals.

Western Region duo Benedict Afful and Stephen Cobbinah also won a share of the award at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre Excellence at Prampram.

The three players scored six goals each as the curtain was drawn on a thrilling 12-day Championship at the GFA Technical Centre on Thursday August 8, 2024.

Musah Ahmed Sharafadeen was on target for Northern Region in their 1-0 win over Volta Region to clinch third place, while Stephen Cobbinah and Benedict Afful also got their names on the scoresheet for Western Region as they claimed a 2-1 win over Eastern Region in Thursday's final.

The KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, launched in 2021, has been an avenue for talent discovery for clubs, particularly Premier and Division One League clubs, with several players being beneficiaries of the esteemed competition.

The ten Regional Football Associations selected the best U17 players from their Colts competitions to represent their regions in the Championship which is aimed at identifying, training and developing young talents for the national youth teams.