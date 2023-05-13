2 hours ago

The Khadija Cares Foundation on Saturday, May 13, 2023, donated some sanitary products to the ladies at the Health and Hope Initiative Foundation in Agona Duakwa in the Central Region.

The products include reusable and environmentally friendly sanitary pads, and toiletries among others.

The Khadija Cares Foundation is an initiative founded by Khadija Duker Addam to help ladies take care of themselves in terms of menstrual hygiene, mental health awareness, and promotion of women’s rights.

As part of the donation, Khadija Duker demonstrated how the ladies could use reusable sanitary pads and menstrual cups.

She also advocated that the ladies should do well to make use of the menstrual caps.

Speaking to Citi News, Khadija Duker Addam said it has been her long dream to help women keep themselves well during their menstrual cycle, also to have an aim in life and keep themselves well to prevent teenage pregnancy.

Background of the Khadija Cares Foundation

Khadija Cares Foundation is set up with 2 key initiatives/ goals. The first is to support women’s menstrual health by donating sustainable menstrual products and educating the beneficiaries on how to use them.

Source: citifmonline