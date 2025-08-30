17 minutes ago

A tragic incident occurred at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region, where a Kia truck loaded with coconuts ploughed into a jubilant crowd during a float, leaving five people in critical condition and 13 others injured.

According to Ishmael Odoom, Assembly Member for the Agona Asafo Electoral Area, the accident happened during celebrations for the community’s annual Akwanbo Festival.

He explained that the festival traditionally opens with a football gala, after which the winning team and their supporters stage a float through the town’s streets.

However, during this year’s float, the truck, despite approaching a visibly large gathering, failed to stop and rammed into the revellers.

Mr. Odoom confirmed that 18 victims were immediately rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, where five remain in critical condition while others are receiving treatment for various injuries.