1 hour ago

Lynx Entertainment artiste, KiDi was heavily criticized after he cropped his label mate, Kuami Eugene, out of a photo they took with former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Following the demise of Mr Rawlings, KiDi shared the photo on his Instagram page with Kuami’s cropped out of the photo that was taken 2 years ago.

Some of his followers started questioning him over his action.

In a comment sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Say Cheese’ singer explained why he took such a decision.

“This is not a post about happiness or friendship. This is a post about a dead person. I post this solely to show respect to the dead, the fact that you people want to focus on a crop beats me. Take this pseudo-anger far from here. Or you just want something to complain about. Gyimie b3n ni,” he reacted.

After his reply, another follower pointed out that Kuami Eugene posted the full picture to express his condolence but he KiDi did the opposite

Check out KiDi’s reply below: