52 minutes ago

Ghana was greatly projected and celebrated at the Berlin edition of KiDi & Kuami’s Europe Tour on Sunday night.

The highly anticipated show in Germany’s capital had the popular singers and DJ Vyrusky paying homage to the motherland with the national anthem.

Gretchen, venue for the 11th September event, witnessed a charged atmosphere when KiDi and Kuami Eugene took turns to perform their hit songs.

The entertainers aroused a nostalgic desire among the section of audience who had Ghanaian roots with classic tunes from Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Castro and other legends.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s Europe tour makes a stop in Amsterdam on the 13th of September 2022, and it promises to be highly exciting.