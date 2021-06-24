3 hours ago

Lynx Entertainment artiste, KiDi has released his second studio album, ‘Golden Boy’.

Prior to this, KiDi who had earlier teased the taste buds of music lovers with the release of ‘Spiritual’ and ‘Touch It’, held a listening session for the media at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

At the programme which was held at the Rock City Hotel, he performed some of the songs to the patrons and outlined the inspirations behind them.

The ‘Golden Boy’ album comprises songs done in afrobeat, R ‘N’ B, and reggae veins.

The songs are Golden Boy, Birthday Riddim, Touch It, Magic, Cyclone, Dangerous, Send Me Nudes ft Joey B, Daddy Issues, and Mon Bebe.

Others are So Fine, Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene & Patoranking, Like A Rockstar, Ping Pong, and Bad Things.

KiDi’s maiden album ‘Sugar’, earned him a lot of spurs including Album of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

