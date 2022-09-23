2 hours ago

Platinum certified artiste KiDi, is out with his latest body of work, aptly titled ‘4Play’.

The Extended Play (EP) comprises 4 tracks carefully curated to unravel the pleasurable desires of the true KiDi fan.

Cover art for the EP has the tracklist which includes ‘Zombie’ ‘Habibi’, ‘Shakira’ and ‘Champagne’ handwritten by KiDi.

‘4Play’ does not only consist of four songs but four drafted voice notes.

For the first time, the Lynx Entertainment signee accompanies each track with a voice message.

Stream ‘4Play’ EP by KiDi on all digital platforms.