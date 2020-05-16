1 hour ago

The public outburst against Accra 100.5 Fm’s presenter, Nana Romeo has been massive on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Nana Romeo said his intention wasn’t to tarnish the Enjoyment hitmaker’s image or belittle him.

According to him, he was offended because Kidi reported late for an interview on his program.

He said radio shows are all about time and as such he can't allow this to continue especially when it is not Kidi's first time of being late for his show.

He added, calls by some celebrities for him to apologize to Kidi is not right because he did not do slap, insult or hit him.

Nana Romeo also noted that Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie would have gotten the same treatment from hi if they were also late.

Watch the video below: