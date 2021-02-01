38 minutes ago

Ghanaian Music Record Label, Lynx Entertainment, has signed a partnership deal with MadeInENY and EMPIRE to work on a project for highlife/afrobeat artiste KiDi.

The new partnership as announced by the label’s CEO and Creative Director, Richie Mensah, would see the parties “work on the project of one of Ghana’s most marketable music icons, KiDi.”

MadeInENY and EMPIRE are also expected to help market musical works of KiDi on the international market.

Made In East New York (MadelnENY) is a multimedia music publishing and entertainment company that promotes talents.

MadelnENY has worked with some of the international music heavyweights such as P. Diddy, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Notorious BIG, Faith Evans, Keyshia Cole, Mario Winans, and Danity Kane among others.

EMPIRE is also a leading and innovative global label, distributor, and publisher with a well seasoned and passionate team spread across the US, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artistes such as Kendrick Lamar, DRAM, and Anderson Paak.

In a press statement signed by Richie Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, disclosed that the partnership with MadeInENY and EMPIRE was to embark on a project for KiDI which expanded his horizon and pushed him further to reach the world with his remarkable talent and style.

The statement indicated that with the experience of Jack Knight of MadeInENY and the EMPIRE team, it was believed that the partnership with Lynx Entertainment would help the KiDi brand grow in leaps and bounds.

Since his breakthrough in 2017 with hit singles ‘Say You Love Me’ and ‘Odo’, the debonair crooner has grown from strength to strength with the critical and commercial success of his debut album ‘Sugar’ in 2019, proving his mettle.

The ‘Sugar’ album was released with his aptly titled ‘Sugar’ movie and won him a second Ghana Music Award as he picked up album of the year.

2020 proved to be an even more stellar year for the ‘Gyak Dem Sugar’ as he started off the year with his mega-hit ‘Enjoyment’.

KiDi then broke boundaries with the release of his exceptional ‘Blue EP’, which saw the lead single ‘Say Cheese’ become a chart-topper not only in Ghana but on the afrobeats scene across the world.