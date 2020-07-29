9 minutes ago

A 20-year-old woman, Chioma Dioke, has narrated how kidnappers forced her elder brother to have sexual intercourse with her while they were in captivity.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, Miss Dioke said the kidnappers held them inside a bush called Sambisa forest located in Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Miss Dioke, her brother and another victim had gone to Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State for business purposes before they were kidnapped and held hostage for five days before police came to their rescue.

Miss Dioke, who is from Nsukka in Enugu State, and the two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to sell their goods which included noddles, diapers and oil.

The business involved a modality that allowed people of the community to invest money and those who invested received high amounts as their returns.

However, the owner of the investment business reportedly ran away from the community with the payments made by their customers without the knowledge of Miss Dioke and her brother.

In anger, the youth abducted Miss Dioke, her brother, and the other person involved in the business and held them hostage in the bush. They were starved, threatened, and sexually assaulted.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists at the state police command in Abakaliki after her rescue from the kidnappers’ den Miss Dioke said she was repeatedly raped by boys from the community while others inserted hands, rods and sticks into her private part. She said they also forced her brother to have sex with her though he told them it was incest and forbidden.

She said: “A company employed me to advertise noodles, diapers, oil and other products. If you invest N1,000 in the business, you will get N1,500. We were just doing that and we were paying our customers.

“One day, our boss travelled. I went to the office and couldn’t see three of our colleagues. I only saw my elder brother and one other guy who was working with us. As three of us were in the office, the community youth came and started beating us, demanding where our boss was. They tore my clothes, pants and bra and took us into a thick forest.

“They started molesting me; some had sex with me, while others inserted hands into my private parts. Some pressed my breasts.

“After they finished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me. They carried my brother, beat him up thoroughly and ordered him to start having sex with me. My brother told them that it was against our culture. They insisted that he must do it and pointed a gun at his head. My brother had no option than to have sex with me.

“After blood gushed out of my private parts, they ordered my brother to clean the blood. When he refused, they beat him up again. They came to me again and had sex with me in the pool of my blood.

“After having sex with me again, some of them came to me and inserted sticks in my private parts. Later, they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like a gunshot, they will take us to another forest.”