Nana Osei Kwadwo, the Chief of Sefwi Osei Kwadwokrom in the Western Region and his elders have prayed on a river deity in their community to kill anyone who deliberately brings Coronavirus into their town.

According to the Chief, he and his elders offered prayers to the river deity calling on it to use anyone who comes to the community infected with Coronavirus just to spread it as a sacrifice.

Nana Osei Kwadwo said they were forced to take that measure as part of efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic into their community.

The Chief said they share a border with Ivory Coast with only a river separating them.

“Any one who crosses the River into Ivory Coast to work and back to my area would be killed by our gods. We won’t accept any Covid-19 case here…,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM as monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com.

He said the town is taking no chances in dealing with the disease.

Ghana has currently recorded 205 confirmed cases of the disease, with five deaths and some recoveries.

Source: GhanaNewsPage.Com