1 hour ago

The head pastor of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, has said his life should be taken if John Mahama is re-elected as president.

According to him, John Mahama has been banned from becoming president again in the spiritual realm.

He has thus put his life on the chopping board, asking to be killed should the NDC leader win the 2024 elections.

“John Mahama is spiritually banned from becoming president again. He has no chance near the presidency because the Lord has rejected him. “I have no church but my body is the temple of God so I offer my body and life to be taken if Mahama wins the 2024 elections,” onuaonline.com quoted the man of God. Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei was quick to add that the 2024 general elections is a win for any party that will elect an Ashanti and a voltarian as a running mate.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

As part of preparations for a smooth event, aspirants have picked their various slots.

Former president John Dramani Mahama picked the first slot on the ballot for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primaries.

Also, former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor picked the second and third slots respectively.

Chairman of the NDC Vetting Committee, Edward Doe Adjaho speaking to the media, said the balloting was done after the successful vetting of the three candidates.

Source: Ghanaweb