Former Hearts of Oak manager Kim Grant has claimed credit for the club’s resurgence as a force to be reckoned with in the Ghana Premier League.

The British trained tactician was fired as Head coach of the Phobians in December 2019, ending a 13-months stint with the Accra based club.

He led the club to the semi-finals of the NC Special Competition (tier I) during his tenure before a run of disappointing results which included an opening day Ghana Premier League loss at home against Berekum Chelsea which was preceded by a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup ultimately led to his dismissal.

Speaking in an interview with Sikka Sports, Kim Grant reckoned he did a great job with Hearts of Oak.

“The fantastic job I did at Hearts of Oak made the club attractive and that why every player wants to play for the club”

The former Ghana international who is currently in England also revealed he is considering a number of offers and will make a move after the coronavirus-enforced break.

“I’ve had a lot of offers before leaving Ghana but will decide where to go after the Covid-19.”