2 hours ago

American socialite, Kim Kardashian, has admitted to having broken the social distancing rules after she left home to see her mom, Kris Jenner and sister, Kylie.

According to Kim, she met her sister at her mum’s place where she had her make up done by her makeup mogul sister.

Speaking during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s at the home edition of the, Kim admitted she asked her sister to help her in the absence of her glam team.

“I am in my mum’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and hair. I do not have anyone to do it and I am not that good so she like did all my makeup,” disclosed Kim.