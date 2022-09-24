5 hours ago

Prophet Francis Amoako Atta, the leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel has made some strange revelations about the reign of King Charles III.

Prophet Amoako Atta said on Angel FM that King Charles’ reign will be a short-term one as he will not live for long.

He claimed that, in the spiritual realm, King Charles III has only ‘between one and four hours to live.

According to him, the late Queen Elizabeth decided to transfer power to him to avoid bloodshed and other controversies that could have hit the British Monarchy.

“In the spiritual realm, he has hours to live not days. When you scan him, you don’t see days, you see hours. The hours are between one and four. He was just four years when his father died so if he gets a flashback, there will be a big problem. He won't reign for long. The woman just put him there for the sake of reconciliation,” he said.

King Charles III ascended onto the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

Three days after the death of his mother, the 73-year-old King Charles III was officially coronated as the head of the British monarch.

The event took place at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

Queen Elizabeth II was buried at the King IV Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022.

Among the over 167 world leaders who attended the event was Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo was one of the ‘lesser world leaders’ who were bused to the place due to protocol arrangement.

Source: Ghanaweb