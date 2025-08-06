1 hour ago

The legacy of Charles Kwadwo Fosu—popularly known as Daddy Lumba—has taken on a new dimension of global admiration, following a heartfelt revelation by Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana, Keith McMahon.

During a condolence visit to Daddy Lumba’s family in Accra on August 4, 2025, McMahon disclosed that King Charles III of the Great Britain was not only familiar with Lumba’s music but had also listed him among his favorite artists on his personal iPhone playlist.

This astonishing revelation underscores the depth of Daddy Lumba’s cultural reach, proving that his influence extended well beyond Ghana and the African continent into royal and diplomatic circles.

“I want to express Britain’s—and I think the world’s—condolences, because Daddy Lumba was a cultural pop icon,” McMahon said during the visit.

“As many of you may know, King Charles, my King, was such a fan of Daddy Lumba. He said earlier that he has an iPhone playlist, and one of his favorites was Daddy Lumba.”

McMahon emphasized that the King’s fondness for Lumba’s music was not a passing interest but a testament to how far the late singer’s sound had traveled and the universal themes it captured.

“That alone shows the breadth and the reach that Daddy Lumba had across the world,” he said. “He was very influential to so many people.”

The visit by the British envoy came just days after Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, which has sparked an overwhelming wave of grief and remembrance across Ghana and the world.

From candlelight vigils at Accra’s Independence Square to tributes from political leaders and international figures, Lumba’s death has highlighted the unparalleled imprint he left on highlife music and Ghanaian popular culture.

McMahon said his visit was not only to deliver condolences but also to remind the family that Lumba’s legacy would endure far beyond his years on earth.

“Although he could not live longer with us, his influence lives for a long time. God bless Daddy Lumba.”