3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced that struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have appointed coach Charles Anokye Frimpong as their new head coach.

Until his appointment he was the head coach of Women Premier League side Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC and is also a Sports Tutor at Prempeh College.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA), wishes to inform the public that Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal have updated their records with the Club Licensing Board and the competitions department in accordance with the GFA Club Licensing Regulations." the statement on the GFA website read,



King Faisal have appointed Charles Frimpong Anokye as Head Coach, Andy Sinason reverts to assistant role.

Great Olympics have re-appointed Yaw Preko as assistant Coach.

Hearts of Oak roles (Head Coach and Assistant) are vacant for now.

Click the link below for the list of Premier League club coaches and their assistants:

GPL TECHNICAL DATA (1)