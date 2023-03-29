3 hours ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have appointed Godwin Ablordey as their interim coach until the appointment of a substantive coach.

The Kumasi-based side parted ways with their coach Jimmy Cobblah by mutual consent as the club announced the appointment of their former player on Monday, March 27.

Ablordey was an assistant to Jimmy Cobblah since his appointment as the King Faisal coach in October 2022.

Cobblah was shown the exit after 22 matches with the club fighting for survival in the Ghana Premier League with Faisal now lying 16th on the Ghana Premier League log.

An official statement from the club read: "We can confirm that we have mutually parted ways with head coach Jimmy Corbblah. Assistant Coach Godwin Ablordey has been put in acting capacity until the employment of a new substantive head coach.”

The Club will be hoping Ablordey can steer the club clear of relegation this campaign.