1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have appointed Ignatius Osei Fosu as their coach ahead of their game this evening against Asante Kotoko.

The ambitious coach will be on his third club this season after being sacked by Medeama after only three matches before joining Dreams FC where he was fired too after poor results.

King Faisal recently sacked Jimmy Cobblah and replaced him with former player and assistant coach Godwin Ablordey which resulted in back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League.

Ahead of their 6 pm kick-off this evening against Asante Kotoko, the Insha Allah boys have appointed the young coach as their new trainer and will be in the dug out for the Kotoko game.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of @OseiFosu_IK as our new head coach He joins us,having previously served as the head coach at Liberty,Eleven Wonders,Medeama,and Dreams will be in the dugout for tonight game against Kotoko" the club announced on their official Twitter handle.

Although highly rated, Ignatuis Osei Fosu failed to convince in his first big job at Medeama after saving Eleven Wonders from the drop last season as he was fired at Dreams FC too.

He will be hoping to repair his dented young coaching career with his new job.