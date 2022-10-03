3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have named Jimmy Cobblah as their new coach after sacking Serbian trainer Bozovic Branko.

The Serbian coach helped the club survive relegation last season despite a good start but has presided over a rot that has resulted in three losses.

A statement from the club revealed that they have parted ways with the coach and his assistant Ivica Cvetanovski.

"The coach helped us escape relegation but this season after 3 games without good results, he told us he can't continue. Despite everything he improved Enoch Morrison's striking abilities," club owner Alhaji Grusah told Happy FM.

In three matches this season, King Faisal has lost all three conceding six goals and scoring three lying rock bottom of the table.

He lost to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana, and Great Olympics and joins Samuel Boadu as the coaching casualties after three matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Cobblah in the past managed the Black Satellites to very litttle success.