1 hour ago

King Faisal scored in either half to beat Accra Great Olympics 2-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Saturday.

The home side went into the game looking to continue from where they left off following an impressive goalless draw against League leaders Aduana FC on Wednesday.

Abdul Latif opened the scoring in the 12th minute as he converted from the penalty spot.

Great Olympics pushed for the equalizer but their efforts were thwarted by the backline of King Faisal as the hosts went into the break with a slender lead.

Back from recess, Samuel Adom Antwi smashed home the second goal in the 70th minute to seal victory for the Insha Allah lads.

The win takes King Faisal to the 13th spot with 24 points.

Meanwhile Dreams FC were held to a 0-0 draw by Karela United Football Club at the Theatre of Dreams in their Matchday 20 encounter.