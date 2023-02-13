7 minutes ago

New boys - Nsoatreman FC scored two second half goals to down Great Olympics 2-1 at Nana Konamansah Park. Baba Mahama opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Kwame Nana added to the tally in the 33rd minute. Back from recess, Ayittey Ayikwei reduced the deficit for Accra Great Olympics.

The battle for survival was in full gear at Sameraboi where FC Samartex 1996 took on Legon Cities. The visitors went into the game seeking to grab the points to boost their chances of survival and decently did so with two second half goals. Seidu Abubakar scored first in the 61st but Kofi Kordzie equalized on the stroke of full time before Francis Oteng scored the match winner in injury time.

In Kumasi - King Faisal rallied to a 1-0 win against Real Tamale United with the only goal of the match coming through Benjamin Bature in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere at the Aliu Mahama stadium, Tamale City drew goalless with Medeama SC.

Meanwhile Karim Ayeh and Evans Adomako scored two first half goals to hand Karela United a 2-1 win against Kotoku Royals at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park. Richard Dzikoe cancelled Karim Ayeh's goal but it wasn't enough as Karela United held on to grab the maximum points.