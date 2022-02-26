5 hours ago

King Faisal ended their away blues as they got their first away win in seven attempts in the Ghana Premier League in their match day 18 clash against WAFA at Sogakope.

The Kumasi based side inflicted a 2-1 defeat on the Academy boys who have lost their winning aura at home this season.

King Faisal started the game on a good note as they dominated play and created chances but could not put them at the back of the net.

The home side came into life when in the 25th minute Moses Ayidem cut in from the flank and sent a rasping shot goalwards but was tipped wide by King Faisal goalie Frank Boateng.

Afterwards the home side went for the kill as John Tedeku sent a fine cross to Sampson Agyapong but goalkeeper Frank Boateng saved King Faisal.

On the cusp of half time King Faisal came in strongly as they were looking to break the deadlock with a raft of chances but the first half ended goalless.

Three minutes after recess the away side took the lead as the impressive Mawuli Wayo sent a pass to Osman Ibrahim who sent a shot goalwards but it was initially saved Boliver Owusu but he planted home the rebound to hand King Faisal a 1-0 lead.

WAFA sought parity as they mounted incessant pressure but King Faisal stood strong at the back but it was the visitors who nearly added the second goal in the 56th minute but Attah Kusi shot wide.

The home side finally pulled parity through towering center back Konadu Yiadom after his initial header was saved he prodded home the rebound to level the scores in the 65th minute.

WAFA went for the winner but to no avail as King Faisal snatched the win in the 86th minute through the mercurial Mawuli Wayo who continued his combination with Osman Ibrahim for the winner and his first goal of the season.

King Faisal walked away with all the three points as they with stood the pressure from WAFA.