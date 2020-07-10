29 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has been in the news lately obviously for the plethora of changes going on at the club.

King Faisal seem to be fed up of the huge Baba Yara Sports Stadium and their inability to fill the stadium so are considering the newly constructed Nyinahin Sports Complex as their new home grounds per Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

When football returns, the Kumasi based club will reportedly turn their sights on the Nyinahin multi purpose Sports complex where they will hope to build a new fan base.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium which has been the venue for the 'Insha Allah' boys since its formation is undergoing rehabilitation works but even before that, the club have made several attempts to switch venues.

It is believed the idea of moving away from Kumasi is been mooted by the new Chief Executive Officer of the club.

King Faisal struggled enormously and will be thankful for COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season as they were heading down as they failed to win any matches during the season.